Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Newrange Gold Stock Up 26.4 %

OTCMKTS NRGOF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 29,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,614. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also holds a 100% interest North Birch project that covers an area of 3,850 hectares located in Northwestern, Ontaria; and the Argosy gold mine located in the Red Lake Mining division of northwestern Ontario.

