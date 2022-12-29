NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NEXON Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS NEXOY traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 21.72. 76,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,435. NEXON has a 1-year low of 16.08 and a 1-year high of 25.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 19.59.

Get NEXON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NEXON in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.