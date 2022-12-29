Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,197.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nikola Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NKLA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,653,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nikola by 18,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Nikola by 146.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
