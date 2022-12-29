Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in December

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NDEKY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 13,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,471. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

