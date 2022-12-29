Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in December

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NDEKY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 13,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,471. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $44.24.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.