Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,071 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Novartis by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after buying an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

