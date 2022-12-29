NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSK Stock Performance

Shares of NPSKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 4,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. NSK has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

