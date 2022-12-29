Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

NVCT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $20.92.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

See Also

