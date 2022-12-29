NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $485.80. 6,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $351.55 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

