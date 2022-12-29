OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OFSSH)

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OFSSH traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.