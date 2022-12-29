Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells $45,624.60 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78.

Omnicell Stock Up 4.8 %

OMCL traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

