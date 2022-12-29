ON Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 97% compared to the typical volume of 3,178 call options.

ON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of ON by 31.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ON by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $3,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

