ON24 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 24 put options.

ON24 stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ON24 by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ON24 by 73.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

