Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Up 1,516.9% in December

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, a growth of 1,516.9% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Onion Global Trading Down 14.8 %

NYSE OG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 297,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,877. Onion Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onion Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 912,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.87% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

