Ontology Market Cap Tops $130.27 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $130.27 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.12 or 0.07222841 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00055955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007956 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

