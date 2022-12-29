Ontology Price Tops $0.15 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $130.40 million and $7.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.18 or 0.07217264 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007770 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

