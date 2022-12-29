Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Shares Down 4.6%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 16,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

