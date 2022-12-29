Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.0807 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $51.33 million and approximately $919,029.09 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

