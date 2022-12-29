Orchid Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $898,681.63 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $47.21 million and approximately $898,681.63 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226663 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06971772 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,051,022.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

