Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.95. 8,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

