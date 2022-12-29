Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Shares Up 0.4%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.95. 656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Osiris Acquisition Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.
Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSI. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
