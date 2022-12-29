Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of OVCHY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

