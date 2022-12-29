OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 418,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.3 days.

OZ Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

