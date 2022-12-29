OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 418,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.3 days.
OZ Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $21.04.
OZ Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OZ Minerals (OZMLF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.