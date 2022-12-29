Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.