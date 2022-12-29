PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Down 2.3%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 462.80 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 464.80 ($5.61). Approximately 295,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 712,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.80 ($5.74).

A number of analysts recently commented on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.36) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 600 ($7.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 911.37.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

