PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

