Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.74 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

