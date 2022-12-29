Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

