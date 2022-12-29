Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

