Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

