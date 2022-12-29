Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2022

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.