Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $452.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

