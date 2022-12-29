Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 1,638 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 28.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $263.12 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

