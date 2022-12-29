Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $499,693,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American International Group by 196.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

