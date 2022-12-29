Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

Hess Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.