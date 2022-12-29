Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CF Industries by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 399.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 188.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 285.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 110.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.