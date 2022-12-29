Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

