PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 15,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

PAX Global Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

