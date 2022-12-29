Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Trading Up 12.3%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 159,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79,611% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Petra Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Petra Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.