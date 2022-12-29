Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $283.45

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.45 ($3.42) and traded as low as GBX 277.20 ($3.35). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 278.80 ($3.36), with a volume of 406,125 shares changing hands.

PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.74) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 358.75 ($4.33).

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.64%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

