P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 266.7% in December

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P&F Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of P&F Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 1,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,551. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.73 and a beta of 0.45.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

P&F Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.