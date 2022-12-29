PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

