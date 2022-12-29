Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Up 45.7% in December

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.3 %

PPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 320,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.