PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,811 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,984. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

