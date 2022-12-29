PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 28,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

