PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 28,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.99.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
