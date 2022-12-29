PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 318,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,674. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.