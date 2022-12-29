PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 5%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 31,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$13.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

