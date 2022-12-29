Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Up 2%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 316,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,123,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.