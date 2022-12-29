Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Up 39.9% in December

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNYW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 133,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,141. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.