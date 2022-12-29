Polymath (POLY) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $134.50 million and $1.70 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00400996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002236 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14386377 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,077,890.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.