Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Polymath has a total market cap of $135.65 million and $986,994.56 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00401255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018032 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14386377 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,077,890.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.