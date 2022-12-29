Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

Powerbridge Technologies stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. 4,429,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,946. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.